Tragic end for woman shot last month by boyfriend, who also killed their baby daughter

2:10 Trailer for 'Lupe Under the Sun,' made in Merced Pause

2:08 Buhach's Gwynne McBride on the team's playoff win

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

4:22 Sean & Shawn Show: Small School Predictions for Week 10

2:22 Cameron Gray talks about Buhach Colony's playoff win over Los Banos

0:39 Marijuana seized in Merced

2:10 Merced Multicultural Art Center celebrates Dia de los Muertos

2:01 Suspect in shooting of three people surrenders to police

2:38 Good Attendance is Critical