Tragic end for woman shot last month by boyfriend, who also killed their baby daughter

A domestic violence victim whose boyfriend shot her and their baby girl last month has died, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.
Michelle Mosqueda, 39, died Wednesday. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is planned.
The child, 14-month-old Eva Zamora, died a few days after the Oct. 13 incident from a single gunshot to the head.
The shooter, Larry Zamora, 37, killed himself the same day in a standoff with deputies as he holed up in a friend’s home in a Tulare neighborhood.
The incident started in a rural neighborhood east of Tulare. About 3 that morning, deputies were called to a double shooting at a home in the 22700 block of Road 130.
They found Mosqueda and the baby, each with a gunshot wound. They were taken to Community Regional Medical Center and Valley Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
Zamora, whom authorities said was a gang member with a history of violence, fled and was tracked down to a friend’s home in the 1200 block of Richard Smith Avenue in Tulare.
He had a .45 caliber MAC-10 gun and fired on a SWAT team trying to arrest him, hitting a Tulare police officer’s Kevlar helmet, which saved that officer’s life, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said.
Zamora opened fire more than once, then was found dead about 2:30 p.m. from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
Comments