Merced Field of Honor at Merced College

Merced resident Marilyn Burks, 64, places flags in honor of her father-in-law, United States Army veteran James Burks and her father Air Force Veteran Darrell Nichols, with help from Jaryd Brown, 16, right, of Merced, at the Merced Field of Honor sponsored by Merced College and the Merced Sunrise Rotary on the Merced College lawn, in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Andrew Kuhn
A photo of United States Army veteran Mary Barclay is attached to flag at the Merced Field of Honor sponsored by Merced College and the Merced Sunrise Rotary on the Merced College lawn, in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
A Thirty Star American Flag flies at the Merced Field of Honor sponsored by Merced College and the Merced Sunrise Rotary on the Merced College lawn, in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Joe Foster, 71, of Merced, walks through the field of honor with wife Cam, not pictured, at the Merced Field of Honor sponsored by Merced College and the Merced Sunrise Rotary on the Merced College lawn, in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
A photo of United States Army veteran Ciro Castañeda is attached to flag at the Merced Field of Honor sponsored by Merced College and the Merced Sunrise Rotary on the Merced College lawn, in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Flags placed in honor of fallen Merced County veterans and first responders at the Merced Field of Honor sponsored by Merced College and the Merced Sunrise Rotary on the Merced College lawn, in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Merced resident Tyler Swilly, 35, right, places a flag in honor of his late father, United States Air Force Veteran Ron Swilly, with help from University of California, Merced student Ian Hinojosa, 20, left, at the Merced Field of Honor,sponsored by Merced College and the Merced Sunrise Rotary on the Merced College lawn, in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Merced residents Larry Waggerman, 71, left, takes a closer look at a historical flag with wife Cecilia Waggerman, 67, right, at the Merced Field of Honor sponsored by Merced College and the Merced Sunrise Rotary on the Merced College lawn, in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Merced resident Michael Torres, 15, gathers temporary flags at the Merced Field of Honor sponsored by Merced College and the Merced Sunrise Rotary on the Merced College lawn, in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Merced resident Marilyn Burks, 64, places flags in honor of her father-in-law, United States Army veteran James Burks and her father Air Force Veteran Darrell Nichols, at the Merced Field of Honor sponsored by Merced College and the Merced Sunrise Rotary on the Merced College lawn, in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Cam Foster, 69, of Merced, left, takes a photo of flags with husband Joe Foster, 71, right, at the Merced Field of Honor sponsored by Merced College and the Merced Sunrise Rotary on the Merced College lawn, in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Joe and Cam Foster placed seven flags in the field of honor to honor friends and family members.
A photo of a veteran is attached to a flag at the Merced Field of Honor sponsored by Merced College and the Merced Sunrise Rotary on the Merced College lawn, in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
