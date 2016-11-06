Student with Down syndrome achieves cheerleading goal

1:22 Family of missing Merced girls pleads for help Pause

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

1:56 Ulonzo Gilliam on Merced's Mayor Cup win

1:09 Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood

4:22 Sean & Shawn Show: Small School Predictions for Week 10

0:30 MMA fighters visit Sequoia High School

2:10 Merced Multicultural Art Center celebrates Dia de los Muertos

2:01 Suspect in shooting of three people surrenders to police

2:38 Good Attendance is Critical