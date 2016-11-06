Grant to help expand prevention of substance abuse in Maine

Maine plans to expand its efforts to prevent substance abuse with the help of a federal grant.
The federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is giving the state up to $94,000 for programs aimed at mental and substance abuse disorders.
The federal agency says the grant is specifically targeted at growing and improving behavioral health care services for children, adolescents and young adults.
The money will be split into a pair of Sober Truth on Preventing Underage Drinking Act grants. STOP grants seek to prevent and reduce alcohol use among children and young adults.
