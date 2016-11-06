Pay attention to what you like, kids; it can point you to a career, author says

An award-winning author of more than 75 books taught dozens of Merced City School District students about reptiles and his adventures while researching.
Sneed B. Collard III, also a publisher and children’s author, taught students about snakes, geckos and tarantulas, as well as different ways to do research, said a statement from the Merced City School District.
Reading books, interviewing experts and visiting places such as Applegate Zoo and the Monterey Bay Aquarium are ways he researches, Collard told the students. He showed them pictures of his underwater expedition to research bioluminescent sea creatures, such as the viper fish.
All of the students Collard spoke to have been reading his books throughout the year, the statement said, and the students have been “very excited” at having the chance to meet him.
“Mr. Collard’s books and presentations are a perfect fit for Merced City schools because of the district’s focus on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math),” the statement said.
Students at Stefani, Reyes and Chenoweth elementary schools met Collard last week, according to the statement, and he will stop by Peterson, Burbank and Rivera elementary schools this week.
The main focus of Collard’s work as an author concerns nature, science and the environment. He studied marine biology at the University of California, Berkeley, and received his master’s degree in scientific instrumentation at UC Santa Barbara.
Some of his books include “Creepy Creatures,” “Animal Dads” and “Pocket Babies and Other Amazing Marsupials.”
Collard told students to think about what they enjoy now because it can lead them to a career, the statement said. He also told them that all of his work has been inspired by his love for animals as a kid, as well as his pet skunk who slept with him.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
Comments