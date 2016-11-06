Merced Mysteries & Minutiae: Central Valley Regional Center is building a big, shiny space

About a month ago this column was essentially a giant list of retail and development projects coming to Merced.
That prompted a few additional questions from readers that I’ll answer this week.
There was one question I received numerous times.
Q: What is being built on M Street next to the former Travis Credit Union location?
A: Central Valley Regional Center is building a 15,237-square-foot office that will include medical examination rooms, space for a psychologist and behavioral specialists, a waiting area, conference room and plenty of cubicles.
Central Valley Regional Center provides services for persons with disabilities and contracts with the state’s Department of Developmental Services.
The center has three locations: Fresno, Visalia and at 530 W. 16th St. in Merced.
The new office building, at 3172 M St., will accommodate about 60 employees, planning documents show, and will have plenty of parking. It’s unclear if the new building will replace or add to the services offered on 16th Street.
The location for the new space will be a good fit, since it was vacant and there are many other service provider offices in the area.
A couple of other things
Popeye’s will replace what currently is the Merced Poker Room at Martin Luther King Jr. Way and 15th Street. The building will be demolished and a new one will be built, complete with a drive-thru.
The location has a long history of eateries. In 1968 a gas station was built there, but it was torn down in 1983. There also used to be a Skippers restaurant there. The Merced Poker Room at that site since 2009, planning documents show.
Don’t worry, the poker room isn’t leaving for good. It recently gained approval to move down the street.
Also, a hotel is in the works near the old Century Bowl, which has been demolished.
The hotel will be a Marriott TownePlace Suites, with 87 rooms, an outdoor pool, fitness center and several conference rooms.
Brianna Calix: 209-385-2477, @BriannaCalix
