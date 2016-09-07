News
Sports
Opinion
Classifieds
Sign In
Subscribe
Sign In
Subscribe
Customer Service
Customer Service
Digital Edition
Buy Photo
FAQ
News
All News
Local News
Business
Crime
Education
UC Merced
California News
Nation/World
Communities
Atwater
Chowchilla
Livingston
Los Banos
Mariposa & Yosemite
Sports
All Sports
High Schools
High School Athletes
High School Football
Merced College
UC Merced
Outdoors
NFL
NBA
MLB
Columnists
Adam Blauert on Outdoors
Politics
Politics
Elections 2016
Business
All Business
Agriculture
Living
All Living
Celebrations
Food & Drink
Health & Fitness
Family
Blogs & Columnists
Brigitte Bowers
Debbie Croft
Sarah Lim
Michelle Oliver
Old Trainer
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Celebrations
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Opinion
All Opinion
Columns
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter
Obituaries
Obituaries
View Obituaries
Place Obituaries
Local Deals
Local Deals
dealsaver
Find & Save
Coupons
Featured Advertisers
Circulars
Classifieds
Classifieds
Place Classified Ad
Pets
Garage Sales
Real Estate
Apartment and Rentals
Jobs
RVs/Motorhomes
Merchandise
Service Directory
Place an Ad
Place an Ad
Place Celebration
Place Obituary Ad
Place Classified Ad
Place Legal Ad
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Rentals
Special Sections
See Legal Notices
News
September 7, 2016 8:24 AM
2016 election results
Clinton supporters listen as results continue to roll in at the Jacob B. Javits center in New York City, during Hillary Clinton's election night party on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.
Natalie Fertig
McClatchy
i
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
2016 Election
View more results
Related content
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
News
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
2:08
Clinton and Trump go to the polls
Pause
0:57
3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police
3:00
Trump vows to be a president for all Americans
6:23
Shawn and Sean Show: Predictions for the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs
2:07
Marijuana: Uncertain medicine
1:33
Sight, sounds and tears from Clinton's election night event
1:26
SRC's Ellie Ann Vander Dussen on Knights' semifinal win
1:35
Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos
2:07
Hillary campaign director: She is not done yet
5:51
Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
7 hours ago
University of California, Merced students march in protest of President-elect Donald Trump
0:45
7 hours ago
University of California, Merced students march in protest of President-elect Donald Trump
1:35
2 days ago
Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos
2:08
4 days ago
2016 Merced Field of Honor
View more video
News
Early results show mixed bag in school board races
Santos, Lewis lead in Los Banos council races
Vierra, Creighton grab large early leads in Atwater city race, more votes to count
County supervisors: Lor, Walsh in tight race; Pareira leads Ford
The Latest: Californians reject plastic bag fee law
Editor's Choice Videos
Comments