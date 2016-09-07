2016 election results

2:08 Clinton and Trump go to the polls Pause

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

6:23 Shawn and Sean Show: Predictions for the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

1:33 Sight, sounds and tears from Clinton's election night event

1:26 SRC's Ellie Ann Vander Dussen on Knights' semifinal win

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

2:07 Hillary campaign director: She is not done yet