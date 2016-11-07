Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

Few people in a Los Banos restaurant seemed to notice as the pint-sized bandit in pink slipped up to a woman’s purse and lifted her cell phone. But two women who were with the little girl and were recorded on video surveillance footage laughing during the alleged theft, may be in serious trouble. Police said Monday they are investigating the Oct. 22 incident as possible grand theft. Video courtesy of the Los Banos Police Department

Suspect in shooting of three people surrenders to police

A 52-year-old suspected gunman has surrendered to Merced police after engaging in a standoff with law enforcement officers on Beckman Way in Merced, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. Three people, believed to be family members of the gunman, were shot Friday afternoon on Beckman Way.

Good Attendance is Critical

Research shows for every day a child is absent, they fall two to three days behind their peers because they have to play catch-up. So if a student is absent once a month, they could fall about 30 days behind by the end of the school year. This week, Sara Sandrik takes a deeper look at the importance of consistent school attendance. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Atwater Apartment Fire

Ten people were displaced Monday, Oct 24, 2016, when fire gutted a small apartment complex on East Bellevue Road in Atwater. The cause of the fire remained under investigation. Rob Parsons/rparsons@mercedsunstar.com

Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood

Madera police are looking for the people who fired more than a dozen rounds at an officer as he tried to pull over their vehicle early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, 2016. The officer was unhurt, but a civilian who was doing a ride-along received minor cuts from glass from the patrol car’s windshield. Police found the vehicle, a Mazda SUV, a few blocks from where the officer last saw the vehicle. An AR15-style pistol was found nearby.

