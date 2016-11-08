The Latest: GOP's Burgum defeats Nelson in governor's race

The Latest on Election Day in North Dakota (all times local):
8:14 p.m.
Former Microsoft executive Doug Burgum has defeated Rolla Rep. Marvin Nelson in North Dakota's election for governor.
The Fargo businessman was a heavy favorite in a state that has not had a Democratic governor since 1992. Republican Gov. Jack Dalrymple decided not to seek re-election.
The matchup focused on qualifications to lead the state amid declining oil revenues.
Burgum is known in North Dakota as the "godfather of software" for building Fargo's Great Plains Software into a billion-dollar business, which he later sold to Microsoft.
---
8:10 p.m.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump had defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in North Dakota, continuing a decades-long trend.
Since North Dakota became a state in 1889, Republican candidates have swept its electoral votes in all but six presidential elections. No Democrat has carried the state since Lyndon B. Johnson did so in 1964.
Trump had support from many prominent North Dakota republicans, including outgoing Governor Jack Dalrymple, gubernatorial nominee Doug Burgum, Sen. John Hoeven and Rep. Kevin Cramer. Democratic U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp supports Clinton for president.
Trump campaigned in Bismarck prior to the election. Former President Bill Clinton stumped in Fargo for his wife.
---
2 p.m.
Feelings are mixed among North Dakota voters when it comes to a ballot measure that would legalize medical marijuana.
The measure being decided on Election Day would give people the right to buy medical marijuana from state-regulated dispensaries when a doctor prescribes it.
Thirty-three-year-old Mandan insurance agent Jesse Wiedrich says he couldn't support it because "it's too open-ended."
But 18-year-old Mandan college student Sydney Reimers says it could help a lot of sick people — especially children with seizures. And 18-year-old Bismarck college student Amanda Joyce thinks it would be a good alternative to prescription pills for many people.
---
12:30 p.m.
After walking a few blocks from his downtown Fargo condominium to vote, Republican governor candidate and overwhelming favorite Doug Burgum said the last few months have allowed him to focus on the future.
Burgum knocked off the party's endorsed candidate and onetime heir apparent to the post Wayne Stenehjem, the longtime attorney general, in a contentious primary that upset many of the established Republicans. The former Microsoft Corp. executive said the general campaign gave him a chance to build relationships to help him "be effective while governing."
North Dakota hasn't elected a Democratic governor since 1992.
Asked about his choice for president, Burgum said he "voted for Republicans today" while criticizing Hillary Clinton's stance on energy and agriculture. Burgum said Trump is an easy choice for "anyone who cares about the economy of North Dakota."
12 p.m.
Many North Dakota voters don't have a very favorable impression of this year's presidential campaign.
Thirty-three-year-old Mandan insurance agent Jesse Wiedrich says he was so turned off by the campaigning of Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump that he opted for a third-party candidate.
Wiedrich says he knows that's kind of wasting his vote — but he didn't want either Clinton or Trump on his voting record.
Seventy-six-year-old Mandan motel manager Patel Ghanshyam (GAN'-shum) says the language and accusations of the two candidates showed no respect.
Eighteen-year-old Sydney Reimers voted for the first time, and she thinks this might be one of the worst presidential races she'll ever weigh in on. She says she's all for a woman running for president, but she doesn't think Clinton is presidential material.
---
10:25 a.m.
Some North Dakota State University students say they felt uneasy about voting after being given confusing information about financial aid at an early voting site at the Fargodome on campus.
Freshman Phoebe Ellis says she and others were told voting could threaten their financial aid by changing their state residency status. Assistant Professor Chelsea Pace says more than half a dozen students told her similar stories.
It isn't known who gave out the information. Cass County Elections Coordinator DeAnn Buckhouse says officials are looking into it. She says it would be inappropriate for a poll worker to give out such information.
NDSU Assistant Director for Civic Engagement Hailey Goplen says federal financial aid isn't impacted by where a student votes. She says it's also unlikely that scholarships would be affected.
---
9:40 a.m.
Early voting in North Dakota appears poised to set a record.
The record for early voting in the state is about 130,000 votes in the 2012 general election. Secretary of State Al Jaeger says the most recent count shows 130,169 early ballots, with about 8 percent of absentee and mail-in ballots still to be submitted to his office.
Historically, presidential elections have drawn far more voters in North Dakota than midterm elections.
Seventy-six-year-old Mandan motel manager Patel Ghanshyam (GAN'-shum) came to the polls early on Monday simply because he was eager. The native of Uganda says he likes to exercise the freedom to express his views.
---
8:40 a.m.
Secretary of State Al Jaeger says voting is going smoothly so far around North Dakota.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. across the state, and Jaeger says no problems have been reported. He's also happy that there are no storms in the forecast.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for balmy high temperatures across the state in the 50s and 60s.
Jaeger isn't making any predictions on voter turnout, but he says more people typically show up at the polls for presidential elections. Four years ago, turnout was about 61 percent.
The most popular election in North Dakota was in 1984, when turnout was 69 percent.
---
7 a.m.
Polls are opening across North Dakota and Election Day voting is getting underway.
Polling sites can open at 7 a.m. under state law, and stay open until 9 p.m.
Voters are greeted by some balmy late-fall weather. The National Weather Service forecast calls for high temperatures across the state in the 50s and 60s, with no rain.
Voters will choose North Dakota's next governor and decide ballot measures that would legalize medical marijuana, raise the tax on tobacco products and guarantee certain rights to crime victims.
---
00:05 a.m.
The most suspenseful races on the North Dakota ballot aren't at the top.
Voters will choose their next governor and have their say in the presidential race, but Republicans Doug Burgum and Donald Trump are seen as heavy favorites. It's a handful of ballot questions that offer the most intrigue Tuesday.
One asks voters whether they'd like to legalize medical marijuana — giving people the right to buy from state-regulated dispensaries when a doctor prescribes it.
Another would raise the tobacco tax in a big way, although it would be the first time in nearly a quarter century. The money would go to public health funds, including one for veterans.
A third would guarantee certain rights to crime victims.
