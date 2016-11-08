The Latest: Arkansas Republican Boozman wins 2nd Senate term

The Latest on the 2016 election in Arkansas (all times local):
8:12 p.m.
Arkansas Republican John Boozman has been re-elected to the Senate, defeating a former U.S. attorney who repeatedly criticized Boozman over his support for Donald Trump.
Boozman won his second Senate term by defeating Democrat Conner Eldridge in Tuesday's election.
In their only face-to-face debate ahead of the election, Eldridge last month criticized Boozman for backing Trump, saying the GOP presidential nominee couldn't be trusted with the nation's nuclear codes. Boozman in turn ran ads critical of Eldridge, calling him President Barack Obama's "gift" to the state. In last month's debate, Boozman criticized Eldridge for supporting the Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton.
The two differed on the Affordable Care Act, called "Obamacare" by its critics. Eldridge said repealing the law would leave 300,000 Arkansans who are on the state's hybrid Medicaid expansion without medical insurance. Boozman has cast numerous votes in favor of repealing the 2010 law.
---
8:10 p.m.
Republican Donald Trump has taken Arkansas' six electoral votes by defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton in the state where she served as first lady for 12 years.
Arkansas' political landscape has changed greatly since Bill Clinton was governor and president. Republicans have won Arkansas in each presidential election since Bill Clinton was re-elected in 1996. The GOP also controls Arkansas' Legislature and congressional delegation.
Trump carried Arkansas during the primary season, though he split delegates with Sens. Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio. With Arkansas leaning to the right politically, there was no need for Trump to visit after he won the state's primary in March.
Except for years when Clinton was on the ticket, Republicans have won Arkansas in every presidential election since Jimmy Carter won the state in 1976.
---
8:03 p.m
Republican congressman Rick Crawford is heading back to Washington for a fourth term from eastern and northern Arkansas.
The incumbent defeated Libertarian Mark West in Tuesday's election. The Democrats did not field a candidate.
While both candidates said they would work to repeal the nation's health care law and to open trade with Cuba, they differed on how to best to reduce government spending. West said he would end expensive military operations, while Crawford suggested during a debate last month that he'd implement a government hiring freeze.
Crawford accused his opponent of being "socially liberal." West said after last month's debate that he opposes abortion and also says the government shouldn't be involved in issuing marriage licenses.
---
8 p.m.
Republican congressman Steve Womack has won a fourth term to Congress from northwestern Arkansas.
Womack turned back a challenge from Libertarian Steve Isaacson in Tuesday's election. Isaacson claimed during the campaign that Womack hadn't adequately helped veterans during his three terms in office. The incumbent said he had helped specific veterans and that, in general, he worked to boost funding for Veterans Affairs programs.
Isaacson said after a debate last month that he had intended to challenge Womack in the Republican primary but didn't qualify for the ballot in time. In the presidential race, Isaacson backed Republican Donald Trump instead of the Libertarian Party candidate, Gary Johnson.
Last month, Isaacson also acknowledged being convicted of identity theft in 2009 amid a dispute over a satellite TV bill.
---
7:30 p.m.
Polls have closed in Arkansas, with the presidential race still too early to call.
Officials reported brisk turnout at the polls Tuesday as voters made their picks for president and Congress and weighed in on several ballot measures, including one that would legalize medical marijuana.
Elections officials say more than 600,000 voters cast ballots during Arkansas' two-week early voting period and predicted that about 70 percent of the state's 1.7 million registered voters would cast ballots during this election.
Although Hillary Clinton was Arkansas' first lady for 12 years when her husband was governor of the state, voters in the increasingly conservative state are expected to back Republican Donald Trump.
Voters were also deciding several ballot measures, including the medical marijuana issue and whether to allow the governor to retain his or her powers while traveling out of state.
---
5:15 p.m.
Arkansas' Secretary of State's Office says more than 606,000 residents cast ballots during the state's two-week early voting period, and another 28,000 voted absentee.
Before voting began, election officials predicted that about 70 percent of the state's 1.7 million registered ballots would vote this election.
No major problems have been reported at polling places throughout Arkansas as voters decide the presidential contest, congressional seats and other races.
Voters will also decide four ballot issues, including whether to legalize medical marijuana in Arkansas.
---
2:25 p.m.
Polling shows Arkansas voters are narrowly divided over a proposal to allow patients suffering from a host of ailments to buy marijuana from licensed dispensaries. A similar proposal lost by less than 30,000 votes out of 1.3 million cast four years ago.
In Little Rock, 29-year-old middle school teacher Megan McCain, 29, said Tuesday that she voted for the proposal after voting against the similar measure four years ago. McCain says she has family members with health issues and is curious whether medical marijuana would help them.
Also in Little Rock, property management rental assistant Cleo Porter voted against the plan. Porter said she's worried that it wouldn't be regulated enough.
---
8:15 a.m.
Lines were long at polling places as polls opened across Arkansas for the 2016 general election.
The polls opened at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday after more than 587,000 Arkansans voted early, including Selena Ellis of Benton who voted Monday, the final day of early voting.
Ellis said she cast her ballot for Democrat Hillary Clinton in the presidential race, calling her "the most qualified person that has ever run for this office."
In Little Rock, plumber Dwayne Boggan also voted Monday and said he voted for Republican Donald Trump largely because he despises Clinton.
Boggan said he agrees with Trump's stance on immigration and calls for building a border wall with Mexico.
Polls are open until 7:30 p.m.
---
7:30 a.m.
Polls have opened across Arkansas for the 2016 general elections.
Polls opened at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and remain open until 7:30 p.m.
Election officials say more than 587,000 Arkansans voted early and the Arkansas Secretary of State's office has predicted a 70 percent turnout of the state's 1.7 million registered voters.
In addition to the presidential race, voters are deciding a race for the U.S. Senate and for all four U.S. House seats from the state and many seats in the state Legislature.
Voters are also deciding whether to legalize medical marijuana, allowing patients suffering from a host of ailments to buy marijuana from licensed dispensaries
---
12:25 a.m.
Arkansas is poised to give its six electoral votes to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and perhaps become the first Bible Belt state to legalize medical marijuana.
Polling before Tuesday's election showed Trump leading Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by double digits in the state where she served as first lady for 12 years, a sign of how much the once reliably blue state has turned red in recent years. Republicans control all of Arkansas' statewide and federal offices, as well as a majority in both chambers of the Legislature.
Voters have also been divided over a proposal that would allow patients suffering from a host of ailments to buy marijuana from licensed dispensaries. A similar proposal lost narrowly in the 2012 election.
