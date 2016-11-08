Merced County rolls out new results tool for Election Day

The Merced County Elections Office has launched a new online tool to allow the public to quickly see election results.
The tool, which can be found on the county’s main website or on the election website, will show the first unofficial results at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The page, available in English and Spanish, shows results from Merced County voters for all contests, including federal, state, county and city elections, as well as for school districts.
The site allows users to select specific races as their “favorites” by clicking on a star, making those results display more prominently.
The new page also shows results for voter turnout countywide and for individual precincts.
Users can also share results on social media and download reports for various types of results in formats such as comma separated, Excel or text.
Comments