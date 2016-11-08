County supervisors: Lor, Walsh in tight race; Pareira leads Ford

Early results for Merced County races showed Lloyd Pareira with a strong lead over Rich Ford in the race for the District 4 seat, while incumbent Hub Walsh was in a close battle with Lee Lor for District 2.
The proposal to impose a half-cent sales tax to fund county transportation projects appeared headed to passage, according to first results reported after Tuesday’s vote.
Pareira had 62 percent of the vote compared to 37 percent for Ford, according to early ballots.
The race between Lor and Walsh was too close to call at the close of the Sun-Star’s deadline.
Lor, the executive director of the Merced County Education Fund, narrowly finished ahead of Walsh in the June primary, but by not enough to outright take the seat.
Lor, 34, has leadership roles in multiple other community organizations and would be the first Hmong American woman to hold an elected position in the Central Valley and second in California.
Walsh, 66, has been on the board since 2008 and served as Merced mayor before that. Since January, Walsh has served as chairman on the board of supervisors.
Measure V, which requires 67 percent of the vote, looked likely to pass in early results. If passed, the tax is estimated to pool about $450 million over 30 years, according to the plan.
The Measure V money would be untouchable by the state and would stay within Merced County.
About 71 percent of likely voters said they would support a half-cent sales tax that would generate about $15 million a year across the county, according to a survey delivered in December from San Mateo-based Godbe Research, a firm hired by Merced County Association of Governments.
But leaders in Livingston and Los Banos were unsure if the plan would help their cities. Atwater leaders agreed to put the measure on the ballot but did not endorse the plan.
