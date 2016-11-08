Early results show mixed bag in school board races

Merced County voters turned to the polls on Tuesday to determine whether new voices will be added to the boards of trustees at Merced College, Merced City schools and Merced Union High School District.
Preliminary results showed Gary Arzamendi keeping his seat on the Merced College board and attorney Carmen Ramirez ahead for another seat. In races for three seats on the Merced City Schools governing board, incumbents held leads over challengers in two contests.
Preliminary results included mail-in ballots and no precincts at the time of the Sun-Star’s print deadline.
Merced College had two seats up for election with five candidates. Trustees serve a four-year term.
After the mail-in ballot count, Arzamendi led the Area 2 race with about 55 percent against challenger Ernie Ochoa, a Realtor. For Area 3, Ramirez led with 41 percent ahead of incumbent Wayne Hicks and challenger Alice Berger Contreras.
Merced City School District was a crowded race, with seven candidates vying for three seats.
Area 1 for the school district was near a three-way tie, with Shane Smith leading at about 34 percent ahead of challenger Marian Navarro Ledesma and incumbent Mike Crass. Crass was appointed to the seat in May.
In Area 2, incumbent Gene Stamm led at 54 percent. His challenger, Miguel Lopez, received 45 percent of the early votes.
Early results also showed retired school administrator Tom Parker leading UC Merced professor Emily Langdon at 54 percent. The winner of the Area 4 race will replace longtime trustee Susan Walsh, who did not seek re-election.
The Area 4 seat in the Merced Union High School District was up for grabs since Dora Crane did not seek re-election. Marjorie Webster led John Medearis 51 percent to 48 percent under preliminary results. Area 4 encompasses northeast Merced and areas near UC Merced and out toward Snelling.
Area 3 trustee Phil Schiber, who drew one challenger, Julio Valadez, held a steady lead at 56 percent.
