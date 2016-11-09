Thousands of uncounted ballots leave Merced County races in play

Several Merced County races remained too close to call the day after Tuesday’s elections and the county’s top voting official says it may be several days before final results are known.
“Voluminous bags” holding thousands of ballots remain to be counted, Merced County Registrar of Voters Barbara Levey told the Sun-Star on Wednesday.
“Thousands of ballots got dropped off at polls yesterday,” she said, and more arrived by mail.
Election workers hope to have an estimate on how many ballots remain to be counted by the end of Wednesday, she said. Until then, Levey said she could not estimate when final results would be announced.
“It’s just a tremendous volume of work yet.”
Many of Merced County’s local contests were separated by margins of a few hundred votes, meaning they could be affected by the mail-in and drop-off ballots.
With ballots from precincts counted, District 2 county supervisor Hub Walsh trailed challenger Lee Lor by about 500 votes. In the race for the open District 4 seat, Lloyd Pareira led Rich Ford by more than 2,300 votes, or 66 percent of the vote to 34 percent.
Merced mayoral candidate Mike Murphy appeared to hold a comfortable lead over three rivals for the open seat, with more than 42 percent of the vote. His nearest challenger, fellow city councilman Josh Pedrozo had more than 28 percent of ballots counted, with the two separated by more than 1,800 votes.
In the Dos Palos mayoral race, April Smith Hogue led Jerry Antonetti 62 percent to 38 percent. The contest in Gustine was closer, with Mel Oliveira winning 58 percent of the vote to Dennis Brazil’s 42 percent, a margin of 151 votes separating the two. Two county mayoral candidates ran unopposed: Jim Soria in Livingston and Mike Villalta in Los Banos.
Measure V, the proposal to impose a 1/2-cent sales tax to fund county transportation projects, appeared to be winning enough support to pass, with 69 percent of voters in favor of it and 31 percent opposed, a difference of nearly 16,000 ballots.
Several school board races across the county remained too close to call, although at least two Los Banos incumbents, Tommy Jones and Carole Duffy, trailed far behind their challengers.
