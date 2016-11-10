Blood found in workshop tied to missing Spokane Valley man

Authorities say new DNA tests show blood found in a workshop near Spokane Valley belongs to a 32-year-old man who has been missing for nearly a year.
The Spokesman-Review reports (http://bit.ly/2eVokj2 ) Bret Snow, of Spokane Valley, was last seen Dec. 3, 2015. Court documents say he may have been killed over a drug deal involving a group of people from Montana.
Investigators searched a residence in Newman Lake in June, where Snow's cellphone was last active. They found blood and hair in a workshop in the backyard.
The state forensic lab confirmed the blood samples belonged to Snow last month.
Court records show a friend drove Snow to the residence the day before he went missing, and two residents saw him leave the home with a group of people.
