Whooping cough vaccines offered to 2 counties after outbreak

State health officials say they're offering free whooping cough vaccinations to residents in two central Pennsylvania counties after an outbreak saw 29 cases of the bacterial respiratory disease.
Health Secretary Dr. Karen Murphy says the department will provide free vaccines on Friday to residents in the Chambersburg and Shippensburg areas of Cumberland and Franklin counties.
The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chambersburg Area Senior High School.
Murphy says anyone who is over 10 years old, pregnant or never received the vaccine should get vaccinated.
Murphy says those who've previously had the vaccine don't need another one.
Pertussis is a preventable disease. Murphy says it's particularly dangerous for infants who aren't old enough to get vaccinated.
Comments