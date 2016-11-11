Central California Band Review offers all-day entertainment

Golden Valley High School on Saturday will be the place to enjoy good music and support local teens all day during the 57th annual Central Valley Band Review.
Nearly 50 bands from all over the San Joaquin Valley and Bay Area will perform in a parade, jazz performances and field shows during the second-longest-running band review in the state, said Kirsten Shulley, lead organizer of the event.
Since the event is so close to Veterans Day, veterans are invited as honored guests and will be seated near the judges, Shulley said.
The band review is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Golden Valley Cardinal Regime. The band has 200 members, including percussion and color guard, who travel across the state to compete.
Jazz performances will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the theater and go until 3:30 p.m. The parade will begin at 9:40 a.m. on Childs Avenue. The field show competition will begin at 5:15 p.m. in Veterans Stadium and is expected to last about three hours. Tickets for the field show competitions are $8. Programs will cost $5.
Shulley recommended the public arrive early in order to find parking and avoid traffic, since Parsons and Childs avenues will be blocked off.
Comments