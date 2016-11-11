Merced man injured in hit-and-run; driver sought

A 64-year-old Merced man remained hospitalized Friday, a day after he was struck by a truck while riding his motorcycle on Highway 140, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Eliseo Barragan suffered major injuries around 1 p.m. Thursday. He was riding a 2008 Yamaha with Taisha Browder, 39, of Merced. They were heading east on Highway 140. At the intersection of Cunningham Road, officers said, a truck pulling a trailer turned in front of the motorcycle. Both riders were thrown from the bike when it struck the trailer.
The truck fled the scene and has not been located.
Browder suffered minor injuries, the CHP said.
The vehicle that fled the scene was described as a dark-colored, full-size truck with an attached aluminum horse or cattle trailer. The truck also may have had a double set of tires in the rear, officers said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP at 209-356-2956.
