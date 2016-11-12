Effort to bring nurses to rural South Dakota sees success

The second year of an effort aimed to increase the number of registered nurses and certified nursing assistants in in South Dakota's rural communities has begun.
The Rural Nursing Initiative is funded by a $750,000 grant from the Margaret A. Cargill Foundation, The Daily Republic (http://bit.ly/2fYrI0v) reports. After one year in the books, the initiative's coordinators say they're pleased with how well it's gone.
The initiative, which had goal of training 75 certified nursing assistants in two years, trained 77 before the end of the first year. Initiative coordinator Melissa McMillen says it's possible the number of certified nursing assistants trained in the first year could double in the next year.
The first year of the grant was focused on providing more certified nursing assistants training and promoting it as a profession.
In its second year, the initiative will focus on bringing student nurses into rural communities, including Canton, Viborg, Freeman and Dell Rapids. The initiative has been sending student nurses from Dakota Wesleyan University's Sioux Falls campus for the fall semester to the rural communities.
"Hopefully through this process, it entices some of them to stay in rural communities because the future is grim in keeping hospitals open and staffed with nurses," McMillen said.
McMillen says the rural setting will give students more intimate and one-on-one time to learn, and will allow them to develop skills they don't necessarily get in a larger setting.
