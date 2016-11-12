The Golden Valley High School marching band performs during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Cruickshank Middle School color guard member Hailey Thomsen, 13, practices before the parade competition during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
Jefferson Middle School marching band member Jonathan Shin, 11, warms up during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
The Chowchilla High School marching band performs during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
The Los Banos High School marching band performs during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
Tenaya Middle School color guard member Karen Martinez, 13, practices before performing during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
The Golden Valley High School marching band performs during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
The Merced High School color guard and marching band perform during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
Spectators look on during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
Rivera Middle School band members practice during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
Members of the El Capitan High School color guard perform during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
The Buhach Colony High School color guard performs during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
Steven Soares, 18, right, warms up with fellow Chowchilla High School marching band members during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
The Atwater High School marching band performs during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
The Buhach Colony High School marching band performs during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
The Merced High School marching band performs during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
Gustine High School marching band members perform during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
Firebaugh High School color guard member Asiah Vasquez, 16, warms up during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
The Pacheco High School color guard and marching band performs during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
The Merced High School color guard performs during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
Oakdale High School marching band members prepare for the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
The Gustine High School marching band Drum Major Aaron Marinelavera leads the band during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
Winton Middle School Drum Major Kathleen Chang, 13, practices before the parade competition during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
The Pacheco High School color guard and marching band performs during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
The Merced High School color guard and marching band perform during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
The El Capitan High School color guard performs with the marching band during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
The Atwater High School marching band performs during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
Chowchilla High School marching band member Shaylamariee Castro, 16, center, warms up with fellow marching band members during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
The crowd looks on during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
The Golden Valley High School color guard and marching band perform during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
The Atwater High School color guard performs during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
The Atwater High School color guard and marching band performs during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
The El Capitan High School marching band performs during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
The Buhach Colony High School marching band performs during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
The Golden Valley High School color guard and marching band performs during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
The Pacheco High School color guard performs during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
The Pacheco High School marching band performs during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
Rivera Middle School marching band members perform during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
The Buhach Colony High School color guard performs during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
The El Capitan High School marching band performs during the 57th annual Central California Band Review at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. More than 40 bands took part in the competition which judges jazz bands, marching bands and field shows.
