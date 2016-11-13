News

November 13, 2016 8:28 AM

Houma CC grads can earn 1-year bachelor's in nursing at LSU

The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

Graduates of Houma's community college can now use those credits to get a bachelor's of nursing degree in one year at Louisiana State University's nursing school in New Orleans .

LSU Health New Orleans says the agreement will let registered nurses with an associate degree from Fletcher Technical Community College earn a bachelor of science in nursing.

Applicants must meet all admission requirements of the "RN to BSN " program.

Fletcher graduates are eligible for admission to LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing for the 2017 spring semester.

The agreement announced in a news release Monday is similar to one made several years ago with Delgado/Charity School of Nursing.

The program's required general education and nursing courses are designed for registered nurses.

Related content

News

Comments

Videos

University of California, Merced students gather to protest President-elect Donald Trump

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos