High school music students march and fill Merced with sound

Dozens of high school music students banded together Saturday at Golden Valley High School all day Saturday, giving audiences, judges and their peers one cohesive sound.
“We want to all blend together,” said a junior from Atwater High School, Desmarie Jackson. “We don’t want to sound brittle or empty. “It’s (the sound) coming from the inside.”
Jackson, 16, has been playing the clarinet for seven years, and along with the rest of the Atwater High School marching band, was competing in the Central California Band Review, or CCBR.
Forty-one different bands competed, said Kirsten Shulley, the parent volunteer for Golden Valley High School in charge of the event. Jazz bands, marching bands, drum lines and color guard all took the stage, she said.
Students as far north as Santa Cruz and far south as Visalia came to compete at CCBR, she said, as well as march in the parade that began at 9:40 a.m. on Childs Avenue.
“It gets really stressful and competitive but it’s really fun to come and perform,” Jackson said.
Many people don’t understand the technical work that comes with being in a band, Jackson said, like long hours of practice and repeating techniques and notes “just so you can get it right.” Marching while playing is another skill that is underestimated, she said.
“I’m looking forward to the band doing our best” Jackson said. “That’s probably a good achievement for the season.”
Michael Flores, the music director for Atwater High School, said the marching band does particularly well in concert music. They’re “fantastic musicians,” he said.
“For me, and I hope for the kids, it’s less about the competition and more about improvement,” Flores said. “If we can improve then that’s great.”
Color Guard Captain at Merced High School, Annisa Fahira, was looking forward to one of her last competitions as a senior. She said the color guard team has won various competitions this season, and have showed immense improvement.
Combining both, dance and equipment like flags, rifles and letters, creates color guard, Fahira said, a sport of the arts. She said the color guard team practices around four hours a day, more than most other teams.
“Seeing everyone so dedicated made me want to keep going,” Fahira said. “Little did I know I became so passionate about it. It’s very rewarding to see everyone come together.”
As the morning progressed, music students from Merced High School continued to warm up, the percussion section focused and concentrated intently on their songs.
Later in the morning the Livingston High School Band continued to warm up.
Drum Major for the Livingston High School band, George Aguilar, said their band this year has a lot of pep tunes, “upbeat and fun” style music. The 17-year-old senior said the band hopes to improve on their scores from last year, hopefully by 100 points.
Aguilar, who plays all brass instruments, said “it feels great doing something that we love today.”
Suzane Kallmann, a Golden Valley High School parent volunteer, said she is “amazed about what these kids are doing.” Being a part of a band has created an “identity” for them, she said.
Kallmann’s son is in the Golden Valley marching band, she said, and thinks being in the band has opened up different musical genres for him.
“Culturally it’s very educational,” Kallman, 53, said. “It’s such an amazing day to see all these kids doing good things. It’s an event for the whole town to enjoy.”
