Convicted felon arrested for possession of a firearm, police say

On Friday, a Merced man was arrested and booked at the Merced County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm charge, according to the Merced Police Department.
Merced police’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit received information that a 45-year-old convicted felon, Daniel Jones, was in possession of narcotics and firearms. Officers had a warrant to search Jones’ home on the 900 Block of G Street in Merced.
Investigators found a .40-caliber handgun inside the residence during the search, according to police.
Merced police are asking anyone with additional information to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209 385-4710, or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725.
