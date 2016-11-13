Four gang members arrested for possession of firearms, officers say

After a traffic stop, four gang members were arrested and charged Friday in Merced, the Merced Police Department said in a statement.
Brian Bravo, 20, was in a vehicle with three juveniles in the 500 block of West 16th Street in Merced, according to the statement. The Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit conducted a probation search of the car and found a 410-gauge sawed-off shotgun inside.
Bravo was arrested and booked at the Merced County jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a sawed-off shotgun and gang enhancements, the statement said. The three juvenile passengers were arrested and booked at juvenile hall on similar charges.
All four passengers, according to the statement, are known gang members.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710 or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
