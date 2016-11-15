Winton man jailed after officers saw drug hand off, police say

A Winton man landed behind bars Monday after a high-speed chase that was sparked when officers spotted him in a “hand-to-hand drug transaction,” the Atwater Police Department reported.
An Atwater officer witnessed a drug transaction in the 2600 block of Atwater Boulevard about 1:15 p.m., interim Police Chief Samuel Joseph said. The officer tried to stop a blue 2002 Chevrolet Blazer, which failed to yield. The driver headed north on Highway 99 reaching 99 mph before taking the Westside Boulevard exit and continuing onto Bellevue Road and turning onto Grove Avenue, police said.
The driver turned onto a dirt road at 80 mph near an orchard on Liberty Street before losing control of the vehicle and driving into an empty irrigation canal, Joseph said. The driver then ran from the SUV but was captured quickly, police said.
The driver, identified by police as Samuel Rojas, 34, shed his jacket as he fled. In the jacket, officers found metal knuckles and a small container with multiple drugs, including methamphetamine and Oxycontin, and a glass pipe, Joseph said.
Rojas had a no-bail felony warrant out for his arrest. He was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of drug possession, driving on a suspended license and evading police. Booking records show Rojas was jailed multiple times in the past on drug offenses and violating probation.
He remained in jail Tuesday on more than $135,000 bail.
