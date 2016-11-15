Atwater police searching for runaway teen believed to be at risk

Atwater police are asking the public for information on a local teen who ran away from home and expressed intentions to harm himself.
Brandin Mosby, 17, was reported missing Monday night. He and his brother left home against their mother’s wishes and texted her that they were walking by a nearby canal, police said in a news release.
Atwater police found Brandin’s brother, who was returned home. However, Brandin remains missing, police said Tuesday morning.
Brandin, who attends school in Merced, previously was reported missing from a Winton home. He’s also made suicidal statements in the past and again on Monday night, said Atwater Detective Anthony Cardoza.
Brandin is about 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, has dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing his glasses, a black hoodie, jeans and cowboy boots.
Cardoza said police want to ensure Brandin is safe and are asking anybody who knows his whereabouts to contact Atwater police at 209-357-6396. Callers can remain anonymous.
