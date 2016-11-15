Suspect swims back to Los Banos police after pursuit in stolen vehicle

A soaking wet Turlock man was arrested Monday after he crashed a stolen car while trying to outrun police and then tried to escape by swimming across a the Delta-Mendota Canal, but gave up, the Los Banos Police Department reported.
Julio Paniagua, 25, was in the driver seat of an Acura Integra that was being driven through a neighborhood in the area of Crescent Drive at 2:27 a.m. Monday when Los Banos Police Officer Aaron Pinon spotted the vehicle, according to a news release.
A registration check by Pinon on the vehicle confirmed it was reported stolen out of San Jose.
Pinon requested assistance and followed the vehicle to the intersection of McKinley and Pioneer roads, according to the release. Sgt. Jesus Parras arrived in a police vehicle and both cars activated emergency lights and sirens to perform a stop.
The driver, later identified by police as Paniagua, sped away, leading officers west on Pioneer Road toward Volta Road.
The car drove off the roadway into a dirt field, where it crashed into a dirt berm.
Paniagua and a passenger, 23-year-old Santa Nella resident Julian Rodriguez, ran from the car. Officers immediately apprehended Rodriguez, but Paniagua jumped into a nearby body of water while attempting escape, the release states.
After a few minutes, Paniagua, now exhausted, gave up and swam back to the officers, who were waiting for him with handcuff.
Paniagua was booked into John Latoracca Correctional Facility on $112,500 bail on suspicion of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle with disregard for public safety, possession of stolen property and vehicle theft, according to the release and jail records.
Rodriguez was booked into the correctional facility pending $20,000 bail for possession of stolen property.
Los Banos police are warning the public of an increase in locally reported stolen vehicles.
According to the release, in October Los Banos Police took 18 stolen vehicle reports. That was less than last year, but still shows a “recent spike” that should encourage residents to lock their vehicles, remove spare keys and valuables and park in a well lit area.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
To leave an anonymous crime tip call 209-827-7070 Ext. 288. If you have access to a computer and the internet you can also leave an anonymous tip at the Police Department’s web page at www.losbanos.org. At the bottom of the “Contact” page simply click on the “report graffiti and other crime” link or visit the Merced Area Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-855-725-2420, or at www.mercedareacrimestoppers.org
Comments