Hundreds of band members will compete at Merced College

Hundreds of band members from across the state will be at Merced College on Saturday to compete in the Western Band Association’s field show competition.
The two-day competition will conclude Sunday at Buchanan High School in Clovis. The field show competition at Merced College’s Don Odishoo Stadium will feature various styles, including symphonic, jazz, big band, contemporary, rock, rap and Latin music.
The bands that compete are considered small bands, those with fewer than 100 members. Three winners from different divisions based on size will go on to compete for the grand championship in Clovis on Sunday. Though nearly 40 bands will compete in Saturday’s event at Merced College, none are from Merced County.
The Western Band Association is the event sponsor, and Merced High’s Marching 100 members, boosters and alumni are volunteering to organize the event.
“If you’ve ever watched college football, and at halftime the band plays music while doing formations, people can relate to that,” said Mike Smith, the Marching 100 boosters’ treasurer. “That’s what a field show is all about. It’s amazing what these bands do out there.”
The Western Band Association is the premier field show circuit in California, involving about 110 bands throughout the western United States that compete in 17 shows, plus the championships.
The public is invited to attend and is encouraged to arrive early and to park in the Merced Education Center parking lot. The event begins about 10:20 a.m. and the last awards ceremony is scheduled to begin about 8:30 p.m.
Admission for adults is $20; children ages 5-12 and senior citizens 62 and older pay $15; and children under 5 are admitted free. Tickets will be accepted at the Clovis event on Sunday as well.
No ice chests or tripods will be allowed inside the stadium.
