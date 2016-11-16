Man arrested for alleged murder after Oakhurst crash

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected homicide that involved a car crash in Oakhurst late Tuesday night.
Few details were immediately clear.
The crash happened just before midnight on Highway 41 between Oakhurst and the Bass Lake turnoff. At about the same time, the sheriff’s office received reports of a suspicion man knocking on the door of a residence and yelling for help, Cmdr. Bill Ward said in a news release.
Deputies and California Highway Patrol officers found a pickup that had crashed into a rock embankment. At the scene, investigators found a woman who was dead and a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.
The man was transported to a Fresno hospital..
Investigators interviewed him, along with a third man who was a passenger and survived the crash, Ward said.
Deputies arrested 26-year-old George Taylor-Windsor, who was reported knocking on doors yelling for help. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
The identity of the woman who died has not been released, and investigators are working to contact her next of kin. An autopsy will be done later this week to determine her cause of death, Ward said.
