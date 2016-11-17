Off-duty firefighter carjacked while helping crash victims

An off-duty volunteer firefighter who stopped to help at a car crash in Ballico Thursday morning was carjacked while trying to help the injured, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash occurred about 7:50 a.m. on El Capital Way and Ballico Avenue. When the firefighter stopped to help, a man involved in the crash took off in the firefighter’s white Duramax pickup, said CHP Officer Moises Onsurez.
The suspect was described as an adult white male wearing a T-shirt depicting the California state flag. The pickup has personalized license plates that say Ballico.
Merced County Sheriff’s Office also was investigating the incident.
Few details were immediately available. This story will be updated.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the California Highway Patrol at 209-356-2956.
