Woman jailed for alleged domestic violence shooting

Merced County Sheriff’s investigators believe a domestic violence incident in Merced on Thursday night led to the shooting of a 44-year-old Merced man and the arrest of a 35-year-old woman.
Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Stretch Road in Merced just before 7 p.m. to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound. He was airlifted to a Modesto hospital where he was in serious but stable condition, a news release said.
Just after midnight investigators arrested Maria Carmen Placencia and booked her into jail on suspicion of attempted murder. She remained in the John Latorraca Correction Center Friday morning on $500,000 bail.
Detectives will continue working on the case and interviewing witnesses. If anyone has information on the incident, contact detectives through the Merced Sheriff’s Investigations Facebook page or by calling 209-385-7445.
