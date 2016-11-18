Merced Muslims optimistic despite reports of increased hate crimes

National figures show an increase in the number of hate crimes reported against Muslims, but Islamic faithful in Merced trust that the American justice system will protect them.
The FBI’s annual report of hate crimes released this week shows a 67 percent increase in reported offenses against Muslims in 2015.
The imam of the Islamic Center of Merced, Sanaullah Hussain, noted that those may be the national numbers, but they don’t reflect Muslims’ experiences in Merced. “The numbers, they’re true, but America is a big country,” he said.
In California, hate crimes against Muslims more than doubled in 2015, from 18 to 40, according to the state Department of Justice.
Hussain said Merced Muslims are ingrained in the community. They’ve grown up here, they own businesses here and send their children to school here.
“The people in Merced, they’ve known us since before 9-11, so the relationship is good,” Hussain said. “We’ve had no problems in Merced.”
The nation’s anti-Muslim offenses were part of a nearly 7 percent increase overall in hate crime incidents, according to the FBI’s statistics, which many activists consider underreported because not all jurisdictions record bias-related offenses and there’s a relatively high bar of proof for getting such a classification. The FBI recorded 5,818 incidents in 2015 – 59 percent were related to race or ethnicity, 20 percent were related to religious bias and nearly 18 percent were related to sexual orientation.
The FBI’s breakdown of offenses showed two main types – intimidation and simple assault, each around 40 percent – though there were also several more violent crimes, including 18 murders and 13 rapes. Of the more than 5,000 offenders, the FBI says, 48 percent were white, 24 percent were black and 16 percent were of unknown racial background. The report listed 122 victims who were attacked because of gender identification bias, including at least 76 transgender victims.
Hussain was confident the U.S. justice system would work to protect Muslims and keep the general public safe. He said the U.S. justice system is superior to systems in the Middle East, making this country a better place to live.
Multiple law enforcement agencies visited the mosque in recent months and gave advice on how to report hate crimes or suspicions of terrorism.
“The procedure in this country, whether it’s Islamic or not, that will work for people,” he said.
Mona Hassan, who has lived in Merced since the 1990s, said during her time here, she’s received maybe one derogatory comment regarding her faith.
“If you’re good, that makes everyone respect you,” she said. “Everything is nice and quiet. We love each other.”
Many of the mosque’s members agreed that if they’ve been subjected to rude comments, it had nothing to do with their religion. Because of Merced’s large population of Christians, the community has a shared foundation of religious values, Hussain said.
This was the 25th anniversary of the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report, an annual compilation of hate crimes as reported by law enforcement agencies from across the nation. While researchers view it as a useful tool in tracking the patterns of hate-motivated crimes, it’s by no means perfect. This year, for example, the number of participating agencies dropped by nearly 500 and, of those, most reported zero hate crimes, noted Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University.
Levin took note of the uptick in anti-Muslim incidents, which he attributed to a period of “heightened anti-Islamic prejudice, increased Salafist Jihadist terror attacks and political vitriol.” In 2014, the FBI recorded 154 crimes; there were 257 in 2015.
While the number of anti-Muslim attacks is rapidly increasing, Jews still remain the most targeted religious group in the FBI report, with anti-Jewish crimes accounting for 52 percent of offenses motivated by religious bias. As for the statistics on racially motivated attacks: 1,745 were anti-black, 613 were anti-white and 299 were anti-Hispanic.
Brianna Calix: 209-385-2477
