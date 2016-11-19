Brookside Christian beats Stone Ridge Christian 54-21 in Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII Championship

Stone Ridge Christian senior Jonathan Collazo (18) rushes against Brookside Christian during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII Championship game at Bear Creek High School in Stockton, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Brookside Christian won 54-21.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Stone Ridge Christian freshman Trey Paster (7), left, and freshman Jacob Tanori (2), right, pray before the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII Championship game against Brookside Christian at Bear Creek High School in Stockton, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Brookside Christian won 54-21.
Stone Ridge Christian senior lineman Luke Jenkins (6) tackles Brookside Christian sophomore quarterback Quincy Glasper (5) on a two point conversion try during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII Championship game at Bear Creek High School in Stockton, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Brookside Christian won 54-21.
Stone Ridge Christian senior Luke Jenkins (6) breaks a tackle against Brookside Christian during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII Championship game at Bear Creek High School in Stockton, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Brookside Christian won 54-21.
Stone Ridge Christian junior wide receiver Cole Houweling (26) is tackled by Brookside Christian sophomore linebacker Nate Banks (52) during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII Championship game at Bear Creek High School in Stockton, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Brookside Christian won 54-21.
Stone Ridge Christian junior lineman Gabe Bartholomew (55) rushes the quarterback during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII Championship game against Brookside Christian at Bear Creek High School in Stockton, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Brookside Christian won 54-21.
Stone Ridge Christian freshman quarterback Jacob Tanori (2) is hit by Brookside Christian safety Stedman Quartermaine as he throws during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII Championship game at Bear Creek High School in Stockton, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Brookside Christian won 54-21.
Stone Ridge Christian fans attempt to stay dry during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII Championship game against Brookside Christian at Bear Creek High School in Stockton, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Brookside Christian won 54-21.
Brookside Christian junior Reuben Lee (9) rushes against Stone Ridge Christian during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII Championship game at Bear Creek High School in Stockton, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Brookside Christian won 54-21.
The Stone Ridge Christian defense stops Brookside Christian wide receiver Justin Williams (2) during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII Championship game at Bear Creek High School in Stockton, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Brookside Christian won 54-21.
Stone Ridge Christian sophomore wide receiver David Boyce (9) is stopped by the Brookside Christian defense during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII Championship game at Bear Creek High School in Stockton, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Brookside Christian won 54-21.
Stone Ridge Christian sophomore fullback Owen Thomas (32) is hit by Brookside Christian linebacker Jalen Williams (6) during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII Championship game at Bear Creek High School in Stockton, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Brookside Christian won 54-21.
Brookside Christian junior Reuben Lee (9) rushes down the sideline against against Stone Ridge Christian during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII Championship game at Bear Creek High School in Stockton, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Brookside Christian won 54-21.
Stone Ridge Christian junior wide receiver Cole Houweling (26) runs upfield against Brookside Christian during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII Championship game at Bear Creek High School in Stockton, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Brookside Christian won 54-21.
Brookside Christian junior Reuben Lee (9) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII Championship game against Stone Ridge Christian at Bear Creek High School in Stockton, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Brookside Christian won 54-21.
Stone Ridge Christian senior Luke Jenkins (6) rushes against Brookside Christian during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII Championship game at Bear Creek High School in Stockton, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Brookside Christian won 54-21.
Brookside Christian wide receiver Jalen Williams (6) reaches for a pass that falls incomplete during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII Championship game against Stone Ridge Christian at Bear Creek High School in Stockton, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Brookside Christian won 54-21.
Stone Ridge Christian senior Jayson Troost (50) looks on following a Brookside Christian touchdown during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII Championship game at Bear Creek High School in Stockton, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Brookside Christian won 54-21.
Stone Ridge Christian freshman quarterback Jacob Tanori (2) scrambles out of the pocket against Brookside Christian during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII Championship game at Bear Creek High School in Stockton, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Brookside Christian won 54-21.
Brookside Christian cornerback Justin Williams (2) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Stone Ridge Christian junior wide receiver Cole Houweling (26) during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII Championship game at Bear Creek High School in Stockton, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Brookside Christian won 54-21.
Stone Ridge Christian junior Shane Casillas (25) rushes for a touchdown against Brookside Christian during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII Championship game at Bear Creek High School in Stockton, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Brookside Christian won 54-21.
Stone Ridge Christian sophomore Owen Thomas (32) shakes hands with Brookside Christian quarterback Quincey Glasper (5) after the Brookside Christian Knights defeated the Stone Ridge Christian Knights 54-21 in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII Championship game at Bear Creek High School in Stockton, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016.
Stone Ridge Christian senior Luke Jenkins prays with teammates and Brookside Christian players following a 54-21 loss to Brookside Christian in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII Championship game at Bear Creek High School in Stockton, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016.
Brookside Christian senior Justin Williams (2) laughs with teammates following their 54-21 win over Stone Ridge Christian in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII Championship game at Bear Creek High School in Stockton, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016.
The Brookside Christian Knights celebrate their 54-21 win over Stone Ridge Christian in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII Championship game at Bear Creek High School in Stockton, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016.
