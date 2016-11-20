News

November 20, 2016 1:42 AM

WADA: Cyberattacks persist, Russia report out in December

By ROB HARRIS AP Sports Writer
GLASGOW, Scotland

The World Anti-Doping Agency says cyber-hackers are still trying to obtain access to databases containing confidential medical records for athletes ahead of the publication of a fresh investigation into Russia's state-sponsored doping system.

A hacking group known as Fancy Bears, which WADA says is linked to Russia, has been releasing records of "Therapeutic Use Exemptions" which allow athletes to use otherwise-banned drugs because of a verified medical need.

WADA director general Olivier Niggli says "these hackers are still trying to get hold of people's logins and passwords."

Niggli also told a WADA Foundation Board meeting that the final report into Russian state-sponsored doping and corruption is set to be released on Dec. 9 by Prof. Richard McLaren.

WADA President Craig Reedie was re-elected unopposed for a second three-year term.

