Washington to issue hypothermia alert

The District of Columbia will activate a hypothermia alert due to plunging temperatures.
The alert will be activated at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Temperatures could dip down to 30 degrees, with winds up to 20 miles per hour and gusts as high as 46 miles per hour.
Hypothermia alerts are activated when the temperature is expected to go below freezing.
To request shelter transport for DC residents who are homeless and on the street now, contact the Shelter Hotline at uposh@upo.org, (202) 399-7093, 211, or 1-800-535-7252.
