Merced Mysteries & Minutiae: Some Merced retailers take Thanksgiving off, some offer 36 hours of deals

Holiday shopping season has arrived.
Though Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is the traditional kick-off to holiday shopping, retailers over the years have learned to capitalize from the event and have extended sales and hours in both directions.
Big box stores such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and others each year open their doors earlier than the last so shoppers can get more deals. I remember being a little girl and hearing commercials about stores opening at midnight. Now, stores open with Black Friday deals the afternoon of Thanksgiving.
And in recent years, stores such as REI have protested the day that encompasses consumerism, launching campaigns urging people to go on outdoor adventures instead of opening their wallets.
Q: Which stores are closed on Thanksgiving, and which ones are open and offering Black Friday deals on Thursday?
A: Merced Mall never got into the habit of opening on Thanksgiving, though the retail anchors there follow corporate practices. Many boutiques here stay closed on Thanksgiving, too, and opt to promote savings on Small Business Saturday instead. Costco, Staples and Big 5 also are closed on Thanksgiving.
Walmart will be open regular hours (7 a.m. to 11 p.m.) Thanksgiving and Black Friday, but the Black Friday deals begin at 6 p.m. Thursday.
JCPenney is one of the earliest opening. It will open its doors for Black Friday sales at 3 p.m. Thursday.
It’s followed by Best Buy, opening at 5 p.m. Sears, Target and Kohl’s will all open their doors at 6 p.m. Thursday. Envy, a local boutique on G Street, will open from 8 to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
On actual Black Friday, Big 5 and Sears open the earliest at 5 a.m. Envy will open back up at 6 a.m., along with Staples. Best Buy will reopen at 8 a.m.
Costco will open at 9 a.m., an hour earlier than usual.
Helen & Louise, a boutique in downtown Merced, also will open at 9 a.m.
Both Envy and Helen & Louise will be open Saturday and promoting Small Business Saturday deals.
If you don’t get all your shopping done Thursday, Friday and Saturday, no need to worry. You can rest on Sunday and resume shopping from the comfort of your home on Cyber Monday.
Happy spending!
