Merced Mall kicks off the holiday season with Santa

Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, Christmastime is fast approaching and Santa Claus and the Merced Mall kicked off the holiday season this weekend with dancing, photos and a new “winter wonderland.”
On Saturday afternoon Santa came through the Merced Mall doors, and is here to stay until Dec. 24, said Nanette Villegas, marketing director for the mall. Santa will be available for visits and pictures.
Young girls from Denisa’s School of Dance dressed up in Santa hats, tutus, and red and white sparkles to welcome Santa to Merced. They filled the front of the mall with Christmas music, ballet dancing and wide smiles.
Harper Klups, 4, danced with her fellow ballerinas, and said she looked like Mrs. Claus in her outfit and that she enjoys coming to dance and welcome Santa.
“I like that we take pictures,” Harper said.
This helps put people in the spirit of giving love to family and friends, said Merced resident Jalynn Klups, Harper’s mom. Klups, 32, said she takes her family to visit Santa every year and has a collection of their photos with Santa.
“You’re making a memory they can carry with them for the rest of their lives,” Villegas said. “It’s great we can be a part of it.”
Denisa Rice, owner of Denisa’s School of Dance, said her classes have been welcoming Santa for at least 10 years at the Merced Mall and it’s something the dancers look forward to every year.
“They realize they’re working for a purpose other than just going to class,” Rice said.
She said it builds up her young dancers’ self-esteem, confidence and exposure to performing, and this is “definitely” a good way to start the holiday season.
This year Santa photos will be offered on a new set with a “winter wonderland” theme, Villegas said. Last year’s set had Santa’s sleigh as the centerpiece, she said. This year, Santa is the focus of the picture.
“This is something fresh for the holidays,” Villegas said.
Merced resident Danielle Schindler, 21, is a cashier for My Santa Pics, and said lines begin to grow long as they move into December, so she advises folks to come in early to avoid long waits.
“Just seeing the mall decorated and seeing Santa gets people in the holiday spirit,” Schindler said. “Even if they don’t buy anything, they should definitely come visit Santa.”
Pictures and visits with Santa will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 16. From Dec. 17-23, hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Dec. 24, it’s 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There is also a toy drive where people can donate toys for needy children, the city of Merced’s Kops for Kids Program, Villegas said. Anyone can drop off the toys at the customer service desk in the mall and the Merced Police Department distributes them, she said.
“It’s very nice to see everyone come together,” Villegas said. “The community counts on us having this every single year. To not have it would be devastating.”
