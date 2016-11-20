Planada man faces felony charges after high-speed chase

A Planada man faces several felony charges after he allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase on Highway 99, Merced police said.
Officers with the Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit said they spotted Jose Garcia, 35, whom they suspected was armed with a gun.
Upon seeing Garcia driving a white Acura on Friday afternoon, an officer attempted to stop the vehicle on Childs Avenue near Highway 99, but Garcia instead drove onto the highway heading south, police said in a statement.
“The Acura accelerated to over 90 mph and recklessly weaved in and around slower traffic,” police said.
Garcia exited at the Mission offramp and turned right onto Mission Avenue. Officers continued the pursuit and then crossed southbound Highway 59. The vehicle continued westbound onto Dickenson Ferry Road for approximately one-eighth of a mile before losing control and spinning out on the northbound side of the road.
Garcia fled on foot into an almond orchard on the north side of the road, according to police. Several officers pursued him on foot into the orchard. The foot chase covered nearly a quarter of a mile before he was apprehended and later booked at the Merced County jail.
The Acura was an unreported stolen vehicle from Planada, police said. Inside the vehicle, officers found a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun.
Garcia, 35, was booked into custody Friday on suspicion of felony charges including being in possession of a stolen vehicle, evading a peace officer and carrying a concealed weapon. He remained in custody Sunday with bond set at more than $200,000, according to Sheriff’s Office records.
Officers with the Gang Violence Suppression Unit ask that anyone with information contact Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-6913, or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725.
