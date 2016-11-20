3 arrested in auto parts store burglary

Detectives investigating the burglary of a downtown auto parts business tracked down three suspects found to also possess weapons, drugs and other items believed stolen from additional victims, authorities said.
A burglary at Bob’s Foreign Auto Parts was reported to Merced police the morning of Nov. 14, when the victim said he arrived at his business to discover it had been burglarized, authorities said in a statement released Saturday.
The victim said tools and equipment had been stolen, along with a safe, several firearms and cash, police said.
Police detectives used video surveillance footage and witness statements to locate one of the suspects, James Collins, 22, of Merced. Detectives found him in possession of several of the stolen items, including two firearms. A search of his residence on West 18th Street also turned up property reported stolen from the Boys & Girls Club as well as property that belonged to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office, police said.
Detectives later came into contact with two more suspects in the 400 block of West 23rd Street. Nicolas Richards, 28, and Christopher Daniels, 38, were found loading items in the bed and cab of Daniels’ truck. Detectives recognized some of the items reported stolen from Bob’s Foreign Auto Parts, police said.
During the investigation on 23rd Street, officers said, Daniels was found to be in possession of more than 38 grams of methamphetamine. The two men were arrested and a search warrant was served on Daniels’ home in the 2200 block of Orchard Drive. Police said more property stolen from the auto parts business, including two firearms, was recovered there.
Both men were booked on suspicion of felony charges including burglary and possession of stolen property. Richards remained in custody Sunday with bond set at $60,000. Information on Daniels was not available Sunday on the Sheriff’s Office website.
Collins was arrested and booked into the John Latorraca Correctional Center Friday on suspicion of a felony charge of possession of stolen property. He remained in custody Sunday with bond set at $10,000, according to Merced County Sheriff’s Office records.
Police ask anyone with information to call 209-385-6987 or 209-385-7756.
Comments