Travelers should look out for cheap gas and fog this Thanksgiving

Those traveling for Thanksgiving have an extra thing to be thankful for – low gas prices.
Thanksgiving Day average prices across the nation are projected to be the third lowest in a decade, according to GasBuddy, a Boston, Mass.-based internet group that tracks fuel prices across the nation. The national average price is slated to be $2.11 per gallon on Thanksgiving Day, due to production outpacing demand, said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy.
“This year will go down as the first in over a decade that no state – not even traditionally pricey Hawaii or California – has seen its average daily price breach $3 per gallon,” he said.
In California, prices have fallen 5.7 cents per gallon in the past week, with the average price at $2.69 on Sunday.
Some local markets plan to keep their prices relatively low for the holiday.
On Saturday, the owner of M&A Market at Beachwood Drive and Santa Fe Road, Ahmed Mohamed, announced in a Facebook post that he’d drop his prices to $1.98 per gallon for one day.
“Thanksgiving is around the corner, and this is our way of saying thank you to our customers and the people of our community,” he said in the post.
Down the street, the owner at Shop N Go Gas also lowered his prices. Gas was as low as $2.19 per gallon Monday.
“We’ll be sticking to it through Thanksgiving,” said Michael Haarmeyer, an employee of the convenience store.
Phong Vang lives just down the street and said the low prices encourage him to drive more. Vang commutes to the Bay Area for farmers markets often, but said he always stops at Shop N Go for day-to-day driving.
“The prices are really good,” he said. “Not just for this gas station, but overall. It’s nice for Arco, Chevron and Shell – quality gas, too.”
The low prices may encourage people to hit the road, but motorists in the Merced area should drive with extra caution late Wednesday and early Thursday in case of fog.
“It may be a real problem for people traveling for Thanksgiving,” said Kevin Durfee, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Hanford.
The weather this week will be complicated, Durfee said.
There’s a slight chance of rain in Merced on Tuesday night and again Friday night, but Thanksgiving Day should be dry and in the high 50s to low 60s, Durfee said. Overnight lows will hover around the upper 30s and mid-40s, but there won’t be any frost.
For those opting to skip Black Friday shopping for an outdoor adventure, snow may dust Yosemite National Park on Tuesday night in elevations near 5,000 to 6,000 feet.
“We’re not expecting any major snow accumulation,” Durfee said.
