UAW-Ford donation helps Detroit nonprofit's food program

UAW-Ford has donated $250,000 to help a Detroit organization launch a food program for homeless men, women and children.
The Pope Francis Center is expected to serve up to 20,000 warm, healthy and nutritious meals each year. It will feature a variety of vegetables, whole grains and fresh fruit.
Efforts will be made to buy from local businesses and food vendors.
Holiday meals will be served starting at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving day and continue until the food runs out.
UAW-Ford also is sponsoring the nonprofit's newly renovated warming center. The center now has four new washers and dryers, three showers, two shaving stations, new towels, wash clothes, toiletries and an updated kitchen.
UAW-Ford is a collaboration between United Auto Workers members and Dearborn-based Ford Motor Co.
