Residents at rehab in Crawfordsville seek healing in faith

Across the road from the Montgomery County Jail sits a spacious country home. A broad, green lawn extends behind it, stretching to Sugar Creek in the back of the property. The tree line separates the creek from the bottom of the hill, where stands a cross.
This is the home of Trinity Life Ministry's Life Recovery Program for Men. It is a Christian addiction rehab group that combines religious studies, life skills and job skills training to treat men struggling with all manner of drug and alcohol addictions.
Phil Gabriel, executive director of Trinity Life Ministry, has been a pastor for more than 35 years. In that time, he's met many people struggling with addiction. Oftentimes trauma from youth — including physical or sexual abuse — plays a role in substance dependence down the line, Gabriel said.
"Some of these guys have traumatic stuff that, rather than dealing with it, they've masked it," Gabriel said. "We begin to teach them a different way. Of course it's all Christ-centered, God-centered about what we think the truth is about their situation — and about their pain and the things they faced."
Joe Radzikowski is a former resident of the recovery program and now serves as Director of Community Partnerships and Ministries.
"A lot of the time, guys stop using the drugs but are bound by the consequences, including the shame and guilt of their past," Radzikowski said.
Greater community involvement is needed to combat drug addiction, Radzikowski said.
"Addiction affects our entire community," Radzikowski said. "I would challenge the community to become an active part of the solution in and through Trinity and other organizations by sharing their time, talents and financial resources."
The program has a $402,000 annual budget, according to Radzikowski. Private donations from individuals, churches and businesses make up 47 percent; the ministry's thrift stores in Lafayette and Crawfordsville cover 23 percent; 15 percent comes from fundraising or grants; 8 percent comes from payments from a land contract sale; 6 percent comes from work program revenue and 1 percent comes from application and other fees, Radzikowski said.
Arriving at Rehab
Even for those who want help, checking into an addiction rehabilitation program can be an intimidating prospect. Some have tried rehab before and were not successful. Others feared a clinical, oppressive approach.
Staff member Mitch Fairfield is also a former resident of the program. He first arrived at Trinity in 2011 but did not finish the program. He would be incarcerated for a few months before receiving a chance to return. He took it, and he graduated in August 2012.
"My biggest fear was that I would be locked down in my room," Fairfield said. "It was a relief to know I had a lot of freedom."
Jesse Peters, 34, has a wife and children waiting for him to return from rehab for his crystal meth addiction. Peters was initially anxious about what he would subject himself to by checking in, he said.
"At first I expected to go someplace where there's white floors, walls." Peters said. "A hospital-like setting where the windows may not open or anything. But I got here and it's a home."
When seeking help, Brody Luft, 22, went to Trinity because his father graduated from the program. After arriving in September, he didn't stay for long. On his first day at the house, Luft took off down the road on foot. His mentor went after him.
"What he said to me was: 'You've got the good side and the bad side of yourself,' " Luft said. "If you keep making bad decisions, that's what you're going to keep doing. If you keep making good decisions, eventually it's almost like you can be addicted to making good decisions. That's what you want to do. Keep feeding the good side of yourself. That's what's been on my mind since then."
Matthew Keith, another Trinity resident, recalled the moment Luft returned.
"He got here like ... 'I'm gone,' " Keith said. "He came back here, it was a celebration."
Trinity's rehab program is not the first treatment program some of these men have attended. Keith, 47, ended up behind bars in January 2011.
When Keith first arrived at the house in September 2016, he wasn't sure if rehabilitation at Trinity would be effective.
"(I thought it would be) one of those work-release places where they're running buck-wild — where there's drugs, dope, the ambulance there every week," Keith said. "So I came here with a mentality — a prison mentality — of 'This is how it's going to be.' The first day I walked in the door: definitely not that."
Keith did a drug treatment program while incarcerated — and graduated — but said it did not help him. The counselors told him that he would always be an addict — an assertion that Keith said he no longer believes.
"I figured: 'I'm an addict, that's what I am,'" Keith said. "But that's not what I am. I'm a child of God. Through Him, I don't have to be an addict."
Peters agreed with Keith that accepting a relapse as inevitable is counterproductive. "You're just making excuses for the future, for when you do it again."
Growing Pains
Stephen Carter, 21, arrived at Trinity the same time Keith did. Carter also expected Trinity to be like incarceration and arrived prepared for that.
"The first day of jail, I got into a fight — that's how I was expecting it to be here," Carter said. "Everybody was completely nice, and it kind of blew my mind."
The program is broken down into phases, with classes for scripture, life skills and discussion. Those discussions trickle into the downtime the men have at the house. Residents learn from the other members of their graduating class, on top of learning from staff. Keith wants to help the younger residents like Luft and Carter avoid making the same mistakes he did.
"Stephen (Carter) there, I don't want him to go the long road like I took," Keith said. "He's young, getting it together now."
"Matt (Keith), seeing him go through prison," Carter said. "He talks about stuff like that. It's the kind of place I don't think I want to be in."
For some, participating in the program means reevaluating old assumptions of self-worth. Andrew Studer, 36, has struggled with alcohol abuse. For a long time, Studer believed he needed to be as independent from other people as possible, he said.
"That's what it meant to me to be strong in life and be successful was to take care of myself and everybody else to the best of my ability, without depending on anyone else as much as possible," Studer said. "That's a problem, and I didn't understand that."
"So God was throwing me signs all along. The alcohol was one of them."
Part of the program involves making amends for past wrongs. Justin Corbett, 35, stole his father's wedding ring while addicted to drugs.
"I felt guilty for it, he asked me to pray for him to find it," Corbett said. "I was like 'Uhhh.' — knowing 'You're never going to find it.'"
After arriving at Trinity, he told his father what he had done. Corbett said he expected his father to be angry and to call the police on him.
"He was happy, he literally laughed that I stole his wedding ring," Corbett said. "At least he knew it was gone and what happened to it. He didn't call the cops. That's only God happening there — to make someone laugh about losing a wedding ring."
Getting to Work
Trinity Life Ministry provides job training through partnerships with area businesses — like Sommer Metalcraft in Crawfordsville. The ministry also operates two Trinity Life Thrift Stores that help fund the program — one in Lafayette and one in Crawfordsville. This gets residents out of the home and back into the community. For residents like Corbett, this is the first real test.
"It's like a heart check," Corbett said. "If we can continue to live the way we have been living in here, out there — that shows the heart change there."
Most of Dustin Siegle's adult life had been spent in business. He operated an ADT security franchise and an industrial cleaning company, spending a lot of time working.
"That business lifestyle, and all the stress that was included in that, lead to drinking," Siegle said. "Whether it was to meet clients, to have business meetings, to do something else."
Beyond alcoholism, Siegle said his broader life priorities were misaligned.
"The demand on my time was hard," Siegle said. "I was taking away from my family, my wife and my kids. I was putting business first all the time. That's just not the balance I needed in my life, so it ended up turning into a bad situation."
On March 23, 2016, Siegle checked into the recovery program. When he walked into the Crawfordsville home, he had a DUI and was going through a divorce.
Siegle began volunteering to work at Sommer Metalcraft while in the recovery program. Sommer Metalcraft operations manager Brad Parker remembers when Siegle first began at the shop.
"(Siegle's foreman Nick) thought real highly of him," Parker said. "When Dustin was going through the program, it was 'Hey where do we need the Trinity guys today?' Nick was the one going, 'I'll take Dustin, I'll take Dustin.'"
While in the program, residents don't get paid while working at the job training. That money goes back to Trinity Life Ministry and is one of the ways the rehab center is financed.
"That money goes toward the next people behind us, the idea of paying it forward to the next people ahead," Siegle said. "That's probably what gave me and a couple of the other guys the ambition to do it in the first place."
Four residents worked at Sommer Metalcraft while Siegle was training there. Of them, three were offered jobs - including Siegle who currently works there full-time.
"Unfortunately a couple have left since then," Parker said. "One found a better opportunity and moved. The other unfortunately had a relapse."
Siegle and his wife didn't go through with the divorce. They still live together at their home in downtown Lafayette.
Looking to the Future
About a month before the end of their stay, residents make plans for an addiction-free future. This involves setting life goals and budgeting finances. But through feast or famine, outgoing residents say their success will depend on keeping the faith.
"We're the type of people that can really witness to people what Christ has done in our lives: we've hit bottom," Jesse Peters said. "When Jesus made disciples, they went out. They were proactive. It's something I'd like to challenge churches to do. Go out. Go to the slums. Go find the drug addicts. Witness to them."
Peters is set to graduate from the program this month, after arriving in July. He'll return to his family, which has stuck by him through treatment. Challenges filled the road behind Peters, and many more surely lay in the future.
"There are guys that you'd never think... you think they're going to be gone in a week and then they're getting ready to graduate," Peters said.
Despite his departure on his first day, Luft stayed to see the program through. But he still has some time to go before he can graduate — so he hasn't begun drawing up his post-Trinity plan yet.
"If I start thinking about the future, it's too much about what I want," Luft said. "You get too into the material and think about money and stuff like that, when you gotta just live it day by day, focus on God, let him do what he wants."
Keith plans to stay involved with Trinity after graduating — to mentor younger residents and to keep himself in check. He also wants to continue working to make amends for his time selling heroin.
"I just want to apologize, and say that I apologize for all the people I've hurt and torn apart." Keith said. "All the destruction I caused in people's lives, to the community, to everybody. God has forgiven me for those things. Whether they do or not, I wish they will and I'll make amends, but all the bad things I've done — I can only move forward now."
