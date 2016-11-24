Merced County Rescue Mission serves up Thanksgiving Day meal

One-year-old Jacqueline Quezada of Merced, enjoys a handful of turkey during the Merced County Rescue Mission Thanksgiving Day meal at the American Legion Hall located at 939 West Main Street in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
A line forms prior to the doors opening for the Merced County Rescue Mission Thanksgiving Day meal at the American Legion Hall located at 939 West Main Street in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Merced resident May Yang, 28, right, feeds 10-month-old son Matthew Thao with father Bee Thao, 35, left, during the Merced County Rescue Mission Thanksgiving Day meal at the American Legion Hall located at 939 West Main Street in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Volunteers prepare plates of food during the Merced County Rescue Mission Thanksgiving Day meal at the American Legion Hall located at 939 West Main Street in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Garry Harris, 22, of Winton, dishes out turkey to fellow volunteers before being served to people during the Merced County Rescue Mission Thanksgiving Day meal at the American Legion Hall located at 939 West Main Street in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Merced residents Kevin Hulstine, 55, left, speaks with Leticia Gomez, 43, right, while enjoying a meal during the Merced County Rescue Mission Thanksgiving Day meal at the American Legion Hall located at 939 West Main Street in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Volunteer Aaron Brewer, 12, of Atwater, serves food during the Merced County Rescue Mission Thanksgiving Day meal at the American Legion Hall located at 939 West Main Street in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Maria Pitman, 38, of Merced, enjoys a holiday meal during the Merced County Rescue Mission Thanksgiving Day meal at the American Legion Hall located at 939 West Main Street in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Gravy is poured over turkey during the Merced County Rescue Mission Thanksgiving Day meal at the American Legion Hall located at 939 West Main Street in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Adam Espindola, 5, left, looks to brother Adrian, 8, right, during the Merced County Rescue Mission Thanksgiving Day meal at the American Legion Hall located at 939 West Main Street in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Bruce Martinez, 56, of Merced, serves food during the Merced County Rescue Mission Thanksgiving Day meal at the American Legion Hall located at 939 West Main Street in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Pie slices wait to be consumed during the Merced County Rescue Mission Thanksgiving Day meal at the American Legion Hall located at 939 West Main Street in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Merced resident Joseph Casias, 42, greets guests at the door during the Merced County Rescue Mission Thanksgiving Day meal at the American Legion Hall located at 939 West Main Street in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Merced City Fire Engineer Joel Verrinder, 31, gathers plates during the Merced County Rescue Mission Thanksgiving Day meal at the American Legion Hall located at 939 West Main Street in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
