Hot meals from the community made a difference for hundreds of Merced residents

A 10-month-old baby from Merced spent his first Thanksgiving surrounded by his parents and community members at the American Legion Hall on Main Street. His mom, May Yang, filled his belly with tiny pieces of stuffing and vegetables as his dad enjoyed the pumpkin pie.
“It feels great spending his first Thanksgiving here as a family,” May Yang, 28, said. “I think he’s enjoying it.”
Yang said she came with baby Matthew Thao’s father last year, Bee Thoa, and they decided to come back because of the crowded and loud community environment.
Thao, 35, said the annual feast should continue in Merced because it helps out homeless and those less fortunate.
Phil Schmauss, the Merced County Rescue Mission’s marketing director, said this Thanksgiving day meal is a community effort and successful because of so many community groups and members pitched in with rolls, stuffing, turkey and utensils.
“It’s not the Mission’s banquet,” Schmauss said. “This is the people’s banquet. We’re just a conductor connecting people.”
More than 800 people attended the traditional Thanksgiving meal, and a line reaching down the street before the doors opened at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
For a mother and daughter, volunteering this year gave them a different perspective on the holiday. Rosa Munoz, 43, said when she was growing up she was on the other side of the table, her family was coming in for food.
“I’ve been in that position before so I know what it’s like not to have,” she said.
Munoz said she is thankful that her 16-year-old daughter, Cassandra Valdez, has never had to experience the struggles of having food to eat, and it’s important for her to know how to give and “how blessed we truly are.”
“Growing up I didn’t have to worry where my food came from,” Valdez said. “”Since I’m blessed I can help people by blessing them.”
For people who are currently struggling, Maria Pitman said, having a hot meal can change their day and give them hope. She said the turkey, corn, potatoes and stuffing were delicious.
“I feel wonderful because I can feel full and thankful for what God gave us,” Pitman, 38, said.
For people without a family or a home to go to, Tristan Martin said the Thanksgiving meal in the community environment can help someone not feel alone, an important reason for this to continue in Merced.
“I think it’s good because people who can’t afford Thanksgiving and don’t have family can meet new people,” Martin, 29, said. “It’s good for the people.”
All the leftover food from the Thanksgiving meal will be given to the D Street shelter and given out for dinner, Schmauss said, and the meal couldn’t have been possible without the help from community groups and members donating their time and resources so nobody would have to go without a meal today.
“The only way to solve poverty is with joint forces,” he said.
On Christmas Eve there will be a traditional ham dinner at the American Legion Hall from 10 a.m. to noon.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
