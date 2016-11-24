Merced students rally around 11-year-old friend fighting cancer

The friends of an 11-year-old Merced girl are helping her fight cancer with bracelets, bottles, cans and a lot of love.
Dakota Anderson has been fighting cancer since she was 2 years old, and a setback earlier this year forced her to miss several weeks of school. That’s when her friend and classmate Londyn Ekizian decided to help by raising money the only way she knew how – picking up bottles and cans during her brother’s Little League baseball games.
“I didn’t know any other way to raise money, and I thought it would be easier,” Londyn, 11, said.
Londyn raised enough money to purchase purple bracelets inscribed on one side with “#imwithdakota.” The other side of the bracelets read “Joshua 1:9,” which is Dakota’s favorite Bible passage: “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”
After selling each bracelet for $2 and receiving generous donations from the community, Londyn was able to give Dakota’s family a check for $2,894 when Dakota returned to school earlier this month. The money will be used for travel expenses.
“I was surprised when I went to school,” Dakota said. “She ran up and gave me a hug. I took like one step out of the car.”
As of Wednesday, donations have surpassed $3,000.
Dakota battles neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form on nerve tissue, according to the Mayo Clinic. The main symptom Dakota had, said her mother, April Anderson, were flat light brown spots on her legs that she thought were only birthmarks.
Dakota was only a couple of weeks old when she had the spots, Anderson said, and when she took her in for a 2-month-old checkup, the pediatrician thought the marks were concerning.
“I left her office that day thinking she was crazy,” Anderson said. “They’re just birthmarks.”
One month later, Anderson started to worry, she said, because the marks started spreading to Dakota’s stomach. The first tumors were discovered on the optic nerves of Dakota’s eyes when she was 2 years old.
When Dakota was 6, she started losing her vision in the right eye, Anderson said, but thankfully the chemo treatments saved her vision and stopped the tumor from growing.
In September, Dakota started feeling sick, Anderson said, and they found out she developed another tumor on her brain stem, near the top of the spinal cord. After missing more than a month of school, Dakota was finally able to go back, but she still needs to go to the hospital at Stanford once a week for treatments for the next year.
“It’s long drives up there and long drives back,” Dakota said. “It’s tough going up every week. It’s hard to be out of school so often.”
The chemotherapy treatments cause Dakota to feel nauseous and weak, Anderson says, to the point she becomes tired just walking through a store.
“Really, she just feels crummy 24/7,” Anderson said.
Although this is a tough time for Dakota, her mom and three sisters, community support has been helping her through, she said, especially one of her and Londyn’s teachers at Providence Christian School, Jennifer Tripp.
Tripp said she was diagnosed with cancer last year and has helped Dakota stay positive through the tough treatments and pain. Dakota said it’s easier to talk to her about what she’s going through because they can relate to each other.
Tripp is also the leader for the Ignite Club at Stone Ridge Christian High School, which has been helping with fundraising.
“Support from the community helps us get through difficult times,” Anderson said.
Bracelets can be bought and donations can be taken to the main offices of Providence Christian School, 2142 E. Yosemite Ave. in Merced, or to Stone Ridge Christian High School, 500 Buena Vista Drive in Merced. Also, individuals can email ekizian@sbcglobal.net regarding donations.
“Thank you, Londyn, for doing that,” Dakota said.
