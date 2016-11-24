Thanksgiving Day shopping in Merced

Thanksgiving Day shoppers wait in a line that wraps around the building outside Target in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Margarita Carrillo, 71, of Planada, right, loads bags of towels into the car with husband Lauriano, 76, left, outside J.C. Penney located at the Merced Mall in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Shoppers line up outside Best Buy located at 1764 West Olive Avenue in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Brandon Gillory, 28, of Merced, left, laughs while talking with others while waiting in line outside Best Buy located at 1764 West Olive Avenue in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. According to Gillory who arrived around 8 a.m., his plan is to take advantage of the deals offered on televisions and gaming consoles.
Kim Lobo, 39, a manager at J.C. Penney, welcomes Thanksgiving Day shoppers to the store as they open at 3 p.m. in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Eli Torres, 25, of Merced, waits in line outside Target located at 280 R Street in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Torres, who arrived at 12 p.m., is planning on tacking advantage of a deal on a new iPhone 7.
Shoppers enter Best Buy during Thanksgiving Day shopping at in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Samuel Zarate, 20, of Merced, waits for his in-laws after purchasing a new 40 inch LED television while doing some Thanksgiving Day shopping at Best Buy in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Thanksgiving Day shoppers enter Target in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Rosey Apodaca, 20, of Merced, checks out some headphones while doing some Thanksgiving Day shopping at Target in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Mark Solis, 22, of Merced, right, looks through electronic during Thanksgiving Day shopping at Target in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
