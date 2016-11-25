Arizona couple sentenced to prison in health care fraud

A northeastern Arizona couple who live on the Navajo Nation have been sentenced to prison terms and ordered to pay millions of dollars of restitution after pleading guilty to health care fraud involving medical transports that never occurred.
Fort Defiance residents Sylvia Jean Begay and Virgil C. Begay were sentenced to 28 months in prison and 21 months in prison respectively.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for Arizona says the Begays each owned a company that made thousands of false claims to Arizona's Medicaid program, the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, for transports that didn't occur.
The restitution orders total $3.5 million.
The Begays were originally charged in a 44-count federal indictment on Dec. 1. They were sentenced in Tuesday in federal court in Phoenix.
