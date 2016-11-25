Dos Palos man stabbed after accusing wife’s cousin of ‘being too friendly,’ police say

A 36-year-old Dos Palos man was stabbed Thanksgiving night during an argument that was sparked when he felt his wife’s cousin was “being too friendly” with her, the Dos Palos Police Department reported.
The suspect, Edge Tyler Apodaca, has a child with the victim’s wife, who also is Apodaca’s first cousin, police Chief Barry Mann said.
The victim was stabbed “more than four times” just before 8 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Norton Street in Dos Palos, police said. He was taken to Memorial Hospital Los Banos, where police were notified of the assault.
Apodaca, 25, was arrested Friday morning and booked into the Merced County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
“Descriptions of the knife used (in the attack) are vague, but (Apodaca) did have a knife on him when he was arrested,” Mann said. “It’s still undetermined whether the knife he had on him was the same knife he used.”
Investigators said the victim was treated and released from the hospital and his injuries were not life-threatening.
The violence Thursday was the second time the victim, whose name was not released, has been stabbed during an argument involving his wife within the past two years, police confirmed.
His wife, Jasmine Teltow, was arrested March 8, 2015, after police said she stabbed him in the neck during an argument over nude photographs Teltow found of her husband’s ex-girlfriend. Teltow, 23, pleaded no contest in June 2015 to assault with a deadly weapon and was ordered to serve three years of probation, according to Merced Superior Court records.
Mann said investigators have not determined whether Teltow was involved directly in Thursday’s incident, but said police have not ruled her out as a suspect. She has not been arrested.
Family members are not cooperating with police, Mann said.
Efforts to reach the family for comment Friday were unsuccessful.
Dos Palos police are asking anyone with information regarding Thursday’s incident to contact investigators at 209-392-2177.
