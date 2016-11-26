Caden Losey, 3, of Newman, poses for a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus during the Gustine Chamber of Commerce 2016 Downtown Christmas Parade in Gustine, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
Gustine High School sophomore Heiress Smith, 15, right, holds a flute before performing in the Gustine Chamber of Commerce 2016 Downtown Christmas Parade in Gustine, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
The Grinch waves to the crowd during the Gustine Chamber of Commerce 2016 Downtown Christmas Parade in Gustine, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
The Christmas tree is lighted during the Gustine Chamber of Commerce 2016 Downtown Christmas Parade in Gustine, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
Oscar Lainez, 29, of Newman, left, holds 11-month-old son Mathias, as they look at lighted toys during the Gustine Chamber of Commerce 2016 Downtown Christmas Parade in Gustine, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
Youth football players ride a float during the Gustine Chamber of Commerce 2016 Downtown Christmas Parade in Gustine, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
Gustine High School freshman and band member, Mario Martinez, 14, prepares to march during the Gustine Chamber of Commerce 2016 Downtown Christmas Parade in Gustine, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
Gustine resident Christina Costa, 35, left, purchases a lighted toy for her daughter Kylie from Zoila Encinas, of Gustine, right, during the Gustine Chamber of Commerce 2016 Downtown Christmas Parade in Gustine, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
Members of the Cornerstone Dance Crew perform during the Gustine Chamber of Commerce 2016 Downtown Christmas Parade in Gustine, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
A big rig drives along 5th Street during the Gustine Chamber of Commerce 2016 Downtown Christmas Parade in Gustine, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
Children look on and dance during the Gustine Chamber of Commerce 2016 Downtown Christmas Parade in Gustine, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
A dune buggy drives along 5th Street during the Gustine Chamber of Commerce 2016 Downtown Christmas Parade in Gustine, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
Members of the Gustine High School band perform during the Gustine Chamber of Commerce 2016 Downtown Christmas Parade in Gustine, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
A big rig drives past the Christmas tree during the Gustine Chamber of Commerce 2016 Downtown Christmas Parade in Gustine, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
Santa Claus waves to spectators from a classic fire truck during the Gustine Chamber of Commerce 2016 Downtown Christmas Parade in Gustine, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
