Vermont's rifle deer hunting season runs through Sunday

Vermont's rifle deer hunting season is coming to a close.
The season runs through Sunday. Hunters are allowed to take one buck with at least one antler having two or more points.
A second archery and a muzzleloader season start on Dec. 3 and run through Dec. 11.
The deer population was estimated 145,000 before the start of the 16-day rifle season.
This year Vermont has banned the use of natural deer urine lures to prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease.
The disease is spread by the urine and other bodily fluids of deer.
